Drag queen sex offender arrested again for sexual offenses with minors

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

On Thursday, a drag queen and registered sex offender with a long history of sexual offenses with minors was arrested in Brown County, Wisconsin. He is currently facing eight charges involving sexual conduct with minors, including two charges of having sex with a minor.

According to the Brown County Jail’s intake form, Dwight Evan Chisolm was charged with felony offenses of child enticement- exposing sexual organs, along with three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault by having sex with a child age 16 or older.

Chisolm was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure to a minor by allegedly exposing his genitalia to a child. He is currently being held without bond.

He was previously arrested in May 2023 for teaching children at a dance studio. At the time, the drag queen who went by “Sno Wight” was charged with one count of working with children as a child sex offender and two counts of bail jumping.

The owner of the studio told NBC 26 that Chisolm had volunteered to coach the children, and she was unaware of his past because he was not a paid employee. The studio was listed as being for ages 6-19.

Chisolm was already a registered sex offender and was prohibited from being around children before working at the studio. He was arrested and charged with child enticement and sexual intercourse with a child in 2019 after he had sex with a 17-year-old boy he met online.

He was sentenced to serve three years in prison in 2011 after being charged with sexual assault on a child, the outlet reported. Between 2017 and 2019, authorities were unable to locate the sex offender after he stopped checking in with them as required.