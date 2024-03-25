Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sister Isabel Works For The WEF

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

Isabel Maxwell

Were you aware that Ghislaine Maxwells sister Isabel S Maxwell is a member of the WEF?

Isabel, who took over her younger sisters affairs when she was incarcerated, is listed as a Technology Pioneer of the World Economic Forum

According to Wikipedia, Isabel Sylvia Margaret Maxwell is a French-born entrepreneur and the co-founder of Magellan, an early search engine that was acquired by Excite.

Maxwell served as the President of Commtouch, an Israeli internet company that became CYREN. She was also a Director of Israel Venture Network and built up their Social Entrepreneur program in Israel from 2004–2010.

She has also been a loyal supporter of her younger sister Ghislaine, standing by her during her sex abuse trial in the US.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently housed at a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida after being found guilty of trafficking women and girls for the later pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*