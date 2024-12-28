Elon Musk Launches Twitter Purge, Bans Critics of His Push to Expand Indian Immigration

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The short-lived era of Elon Musk’s Twitter being a semi-“free speech platform” came to an end on Friday after Musk started banning right-wing critics of his who vocally opposed his plan to radically expand Indian immigration.

On Friday night, Musk called MAGA critics of Indian immigration “contemptible fools” who “must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem.”

Musk, who became a Republican just two years ago and originally supported DeSantis over Trump, made the comment in response to a post from Neera Tanden telling her fellow Indians to vote Democrat because Republicans are racist against Indians.

Neera Tanden is a lifelong Democrat activist who has worked under Clinton, Obama and Biden.

We’re basically as far away from an election as you can get and yet Musk evidently decided that the feelings of Tanden should be setting GOP policy.

He swiftly launched a massive purge of right-wing accounts he labeled “coordinated reply spammers/scammers.”

Twitter is filled with “reply spammers” — that’s the main way people get views on the site — and yet it’s only the people who criticized him who are getting banned.

Though Musk himself shares fake tweets all the time, he banned this guy for sharing a fake tweet of him.

For the record, that fake tweet went viral yesterday after it made the front page of Reddit.

Sriram Krishnan, the Indian immigrant whose appointment by Trump to be Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence initially sparked much of this backlash, was described by an Indian Twitter user as “our George Floyd.”

“Man, Sriram sure didn’t deserve all this! He’s such a great guy,” Musk said in response. “I hope this ultimately pieces [sic] the boil of hidden racism and leads to a better America.”

Despite his criticisms of “reply spammers,” Musk didn’t apply these rules to his chief defender, Malaysian reply spammer/content ripper Ian Miles Cheong.

Cheong, who tweets almost exclusively about American politics despite living his whole life in Malaysia and never even stepping foot in America, is evidently Musk’s model citizen.

Perhaps Musk will get Cheong an H-1B visa so he can finally come to America and serve as his footstool?