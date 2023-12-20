EU Dumps At Least 215 Million Covid-19 Vaccines

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

The European Union has just thrown away at least 215 million doses of Covid vaccines that were bought at the height of th pandemic.

Media reports stated that the vaccines were worth around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) to the European taxpayers.

According to Sputnik: the vaccines were purchased at the height of the pandemic in 2021, the newspaper reported. In total, EU countries received 1.5 billion vaccines, many of which ended up in landfills across the continent.

At the same time, attempts to transfer surpluses to third countries have been thwarted by falling demand and logistical problems, media said.

In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) lifted the public health emergency designation for COVID-19. As of December 13, WHO had recorded nearly 7 million COVID-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.