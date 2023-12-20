Senator Ben Cardin Breaks Silence After His Staffer Filmed A Sex Tape In Senate Chambers

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

Senator Ben Cardin (R-MD) was questioned by reporters outside the Capitol Building on Monday just days after a staffer of his was found to have filmed a gay sex tape in the Senate chambers.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski has been identified as the staffer who filmed himself having sex with another man inside the Senate chambers of the Capitol Building. A caption on the graphic video noted that it was filmed where former FBI Director James Comey testified about the bogus “Russian collusion” scandal and where perspective federal and Supreme Court justices are questioned.

Cardin previously addressed the scandal in a two-sentence statement in which he confirmed that Maese-Czeropski was no longer working on his staff, adding that he was not going to discuss “personnel matters” at this time.

When questioned by reporters on Capitol Hill Monday, Cardin was asked how Maese-Czeropski was able to gain access to the room. “I don’t know the details,” the senator answered.

“My knowledge of this was over the weekend when I learned about it, made sure that he was separated, so he left the Senate employment, and that the appropriate steps were taken from the point of view of our office,” Cardin went on to say.

When asked about the past behavior of the staffer and whether he believes the incident will result in criminal charges, Cardin reiterated that he does not want to discuss “personnel matters.”

“Well, were you particularly close to the staff? Or do you know them well?” asked another reporter, to which Cardin replied “I can’t tell you that I know them well. I’m not going to get into my relationship with my staff.”

“I don’t know. I’m not going to get into that because it’s not, that’s something that will be investigated, I guess. I don’t know. I’m not going to get into the specifics. It’s not what I know,” the senator said when asked about the authenticity of the graphic video.

Maese-Czeropski has portrayed himself as a victim in the wake of the video’s release, alleging that he is only being attacked due to his sexuality. The U.S. Capitol Police have also opened a probe into the incident.