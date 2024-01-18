EU President Calls For Globalist Control Over All Information

She continued, “Many of the solutions lie not only in countries working together but, crucially, on businesses and governments, businesses and democracies working together,” adding that “While governments hold many of the levers to deal with the great challenges of our time, business have [sic] the innovation, the technology, the talents to deliver the solutions we need to fight threats like climate change or industrial-scale disinformation.”

Furthermore, von der Leyen said 2024 is “the biggest electoral year in history”, and expressed concern that “freedom comes with risks.”

“There will always be those who try to exploit our openness, both from inside and out. There will always be attempts to put us off track. For example, with disinformation and misinformation,” she added.

She also touted the EU Digital Services Act, which under the guise of preventing ‘hate speech’, establishes controls over all information on social media platforms.

“With our Digital Services Act, we defined the responsibility of large internet platforms on the content they promote and propagate,” von der Leyen bragged.

She concluded “there is no doubt that we face the greatest risk to the global order in the post-war era. But in my mind, there is also no doubt that we can move forward with optimism and resolve.”

There can be no doubt that the number one target of these unelected technocrats is Elon Musk and X, given that they already have every other major platform in their pockets.

At last year’s WEF confab, Věra Jourová, who holds the incredibly Orwellian title of The European Commission’s Vice-President for Values and Transparency, commented that Musk’s “freedom of speech absolutism,” doesn’t jive with new EU online regulations.

“Our message was clear: we have rules which have to be complied with, otherwise there will be sanctions,” Jourová declared, adding “The time of the Wild West is over,” and further having the gall to declare “we are the protectors of freedom of speech as well.”