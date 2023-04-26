Eugenicist Bill Gates Funded Product “Apeel” Now Being Used to Coat Produce Such as Avocados, Cucumbers + Apples, etc by Dylan Eleven

The product states it keeps moisture into vegtables, and oxygen out, it can’t be washed off, but they claim it is edible and can be put on organic produce.

Oxygen and moisture manipulation but it is edible?. How does it effect our interaction with oxygen and moisture?

When you go to the link of its ingredients the page is not working.

Prepare For Change / Derek Knauss

Apeel is funded by Bill Gates and others and the WEF indorses it. Gates is a globalist and a eugenicist, he would not endorse anything that was good for us – quite the opposite.

At the website you can’t find any info about what the product is exactly.

Look at the frequently asked questions, they even tell you don’t buy it if you’re worried. In Canada so far it’s just on cucumbers and maybe apples. In the US it’s avocados, apples and I think limes and lemons maybe cucumbers too. The company is very mysterious about what the product actually is.

And it can’t be washed off no matter how much scrubbing it even says this on the website:

https://www.apeel.com/how-apeel-works

[When the link is clicked to see what Apeel is made of, it goes to a page that is not working.]

Safety data sheet says:

APEEL Hazard statements

H318 Causes serious eye damage.

H317 May cause an allergic skin reaction.

H412 Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.

Precautionary statements

P280 Wear protective gloves/ protective clothing/ eye protection/ face protection. P302+P352 IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water.

Apeel Safety Data Sheet 1: https://www.evansvanodine.co.uk/assets/eng_apeel.pdf

Apeel Safety Data Sheet 2: http://www.oateslaboratories.com/documents/downloads/msds/cr/apeel.pdf

ARTICLE: This Bill Gates-backed start-up is fighting world hunger by making your avocados last longer: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/31/bill-gates-backed-apeel-sciences-makes-fruit-avocados-last-longer.html

ARTICLE: https://corporate.asda.com/newsroom/2021/11/19/asda-is-the-first-uk-retailer-to-introduce-apeels-plant-based-protection-to-increase-shelf-life-and-help-reduce-food-waste

Image: Two screen shots combined.

Original Article: https://prepareforchange.net/2023/04/24/bill-gates-funded-product-apeel-now-being-used-to-coat-produce-such-as-avocados-cucumbers-apples-etc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bill-gates-funded-product-apeel-now-being-used-to-coat-produce-such-as-avocados-cucumbers-apples-etc