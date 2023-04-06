Everything you wanted to know about this genocide… …but were too afraid to ask! by Martin Geddes

We are in the middle of an attempted global genocide attempt and failed neocommunist takeover. The method is unique: the “lockstep” of ubiquitously normalizing the ridiculous and immoral via fear propaganda and the slave submission symbolism of face muzzles.

But we have been here before: the Holodomor in Ukraine, the Bolshevik Revolution, the Chinese Cultural Revolution… and plenty more. Governments routinely are captured by criminals and psychopaths, and turn on their population, who stand by in disbelief that this could happen to them. Learned helplessness means people assume they have no power to change anything, when all it takes is one person in any group to break the groupthink.

Enough of us have resisted the lockstep brainwashing and social conformity pressure for the bioweapon scheme to have failed in its goal of a global takeover. A critical part of this has been the Trump administration’s exposure of the enemy, and the Q project preparing a significant portion of the population to be the nucleus of resistance. These “anons” cannot be divided or demoralised.

This is heavy stuff. Just remember that as a member of the “vaccine” control group you are not obliged to have a miserable genocide. Some of us have only incarnated here for the giggles of observing the absurd tragedy… and to build a parallel society as the failed old one collapses.

Highlights of articles, videos, podcasts

The covid-19 extinction level event

“When scientific knowledge and applied technology reach a critical level of advancement, without being informed by spiritual truths and guided by moral authority, this planetary civilization will cease to exist as it is.”

Heath Advisory and Recovery Team

We are a group of doctors, scientists, economists, psychologists and other academic experts.

“A lot of what people have come to regard as clear scientific consensus over the last year is nothing of the sort. The voices of scientists with different views have simply not been heard.”

The Covid Cult

The Mises Institute exists to promote teaching and research in the Austrian school of economics, and individual freedom, honest history, and international peace, in the tradition of Ludwig von Mises and Murray N. Rothbard.

“This is the greatest public health fiasco in the history of the world, and the media has distorted it so badly, that much of the general public is celebrating villains and hissing at heroes. And, even — perversely enough — celebrating the destruction of their own lives and their children’s lives.”

Experimental vaccine death rate for Israel’s elderly 40 times higher than COVID-19 deaths: researchers

“Pfizer’s vaccine killed ‘about 40 times more (elderly) people’ and ‘260 times’ more of the young than ‘what the COVID-19 virus would have claimed in the given time frame.'”

A Year of Fear

Dr Gary Sidley analyses the language of fear that has been peddled throughout the pandemic.

“The tactic of fear inflation is evident in a recent NHS England document that recommends healthcare staff “leverage anticipated regret” on the over-65s cohort by telling them they are “over three times more likely to die”. The recommended follow-up statement is, “Think about how you will feel if you do not get vaccinated and end up with Covid-19?””.

Connecticut Publishes Moderna COVID Vax Ingredients: DEADLY POISON “SM-102 – Not for Human or Veterinary Use” (podcast)

“According to the manufacturer, Cayman Chemical Company in their filing with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), this chemical causes “Acute Toxicity “Fatal in contact with skin.”

In that same OSHA filing, the manufacturer declares SM-102 “Causes damage to the central nervous system, the kidneys, the liver and the respiratory system through prolonged or repeated exposure.”“

The Warnings Are Clear: Vaccinating Kids for COVID Is a Dangerous Gamble

“The FDA committee that steered the decision chose to ignore urgent warnings from around the world about the vaccine’s risks for children, including a letter by 93 Israeli doctors who wrote in April that “not even a handful of children should be endangered through mass vaccination against a disease that is not dangerous to them.”

FAMILY FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE FORM FOR COVID-19 INJECTIONS

“The goal of this Family Financial Disclosure Form is to ensure that an adverse event or death of one family member does not translate into long-lived or permanent financial destruction for the entire family.

This form was created to assist families to communicate regarding and to prepare for the family-wide financial impact of adverse events, if any, resulting from a Covid-19 injection.”

Jennifer Arcuri

“The plan is to collapse the economy so there’s NO independent businesses- making EVERYONE dependent on the state. Furlough is psychological predation for UBI- universal basic income. And no, it’s not at all the “good will” it will be presented as.”

Catherine Austin Fitts, The Injection Fraud – It’s Not a Vaccine

“Here is one example of how the trick may play out. A toxin creates a disease. The toxin might be pesticides or industrial pollution or wireless technology radiation. The toxin damages millions of people and their communities. Companies or their insurance provider may be liable for civil or criminal violations. A virus is blamed. A “cure” is found in a “vaccine.” The pesticide or other toxic exposure is halted just as the vaccine is introduced, and presto, the sickness goes away. The vaccine is declared a success, and the inventor is declared a hero. A potential financial catastrophe has been converted to a profit, including for investors and pension funds.”

LIVE NOT BY LIES

“We are approaching the brink; already a universal spiritual demise is upon us; a physical one is about to flare up and engulf us and our children, while we continue to smile sheepishly and babble: “But what can we do to stop it? We haven’t the strength.””

The New Nuremberg Trials 2021 – Please Share This Info!

“1,000 Lawyers and 10,000 Doctors Have Filed a Lawsuit for Violations of the Nuremberg Code”

Life Insurance & COVID-19; Something Doesn’t Make Sense

“I asked her specifically if life insurers wanted a Covid test as part of the underwriting process and she said none that she was aware of. Hmm, that’s pretty interesting isn’t it? The most lethal pandemic in decades descends on the globe with deadly mutations taking millions of innocent lives and the life insurance companies couldn’t care less.

I also asked if the cost per thousand of coverage had increased due to Covid and again she said no. Rates were pretty much the same as they were before the Covid Pandemic ravaged the earth. Life Insurance companies are very risk adverse”

Viruses, Vaccines, Science, and the “Progress Trap”

“Every new level of technology seems to create more complex problems which then require more complicated and futuristic technologies to solve. This appears to be the “progress trap.” At some point, it seems plausible that we will reach a point where we can’t solve our way out of our problems in this way.”

A Summary on the UN Convention of The Rights of the Child (PDF)

“Article 24 (health and health services): Every child has the right to the best possible health”

Vaccine Remorse: Got the Shot? Judy Mikovits On What To Do About It (video)

“So, you’ve received one of the covid “vaccines” but now have buyer’s remorse because you now understand reality. These are not vaccines at all; this is a giant, unprecedented biological experiment that could have many, crippling and/or deadly side-effects. Graham Ledger talks with scientist Judy Mikovits about what the vaccinated can do now to inoculate from this experimental inoculation.”

Open Letter to a Friend Who “Tested Positive”…and Should Have Known Better

“Only an irrational population continues to put its faith in those who devised and declared this and every other emergency or threat. And only an irrational, thoroughly mind-controlled population remains unaware of the danger implicit in placing the construct called government (or authority or the state) above, as opposed to below, the deity known as God.”

Covid Vaccines May Bring Avalanche of Neurological Disease

“The really worrisome thing, which I talk about in the paper, is there’s potential for it to become integrated into your DNA,” Seneff says. “If that happens, it will last your entire lifetime, and you may pass this new genetic code on to your offspring.”

Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism

“Thus, the paramorality sees only two types of people: those who accept the pseudo-reality and replace actual morality with its paramorality positioned as champions against those who must not want Utopia (and who therefore must want a world of suffering of the kind its architects are least capable of bearing).”

Bribing, Incentivizing, and Threatening Termination Over Covid Vaccines: Is It Legal?

“Dr. Amanda Cohn, Executive Secretary of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices who has been with the CDC for 16 years, reminded everyone that “under an EUA, vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory. Therefore, early in the vaccination phase individuals will have to be consented and cannot be mandated to be vaccinated.”

The Demonization of the Unvaxxed

“In my last piece Happily Slipping into Our Straight Jackets, I talked about the history of drugging our children and how it has led us to so easily give up our children on the altar of Big Pharma. This, in turn, led us to where we are now, allowing the State to administer an experimental vaccine to our children, and soon even to babies.”

Remeece

“People don’t like to hear the truth, but they get upset when they’re being lied to”

‘Urgent’ British report calls for complete cessation of COVID vaccines in humans

“An “urgent preliminary report of Yellow Card data” issued by the UK-based Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd submitted to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) states that “the MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans.”

An Integrous Judge & Vallance’s Prior Knowledge of Adverse Events

“Shocking new expert witness testimony from a scientist who used to work in a GSK lab, which has been submitted to the prosecution in PUB v Hancock & Others, alleges that Patrick Vallance had prior knowledge that his former company’s ‘vaccines’ cause adverse events in a significant proportion of those injected.”

Shocking Live Blood Analysis After Vax – LOOK

“The top image is of completely healthy blood and blood cells before the ‘vax’ injection. The blood cells changed drastically over the next few days. The third picture (bottom center) shows countless, foreign nano particles (white specks) that show up in your blood shortly after the injection.”

Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19

“Meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 have found large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance. Furthermore, results from numerous controlled prophylaxis trials report significantly reduced risks of contracting COVID-19 with the regular use of ivermectin. Finally, the many examples of ivermectin distribution campaigns leading to rapid population-wide decreases in morbidity and mortality indicate that an oral agent effective in all phases of COVID-19 has been identified.”

David Avocado Wolfe

“These products are part of Wolfe’s Spike Protein Neutralization Strategy. This is a developing collection and products are added or removed as more information is learned. This protocol has nothing to do with viruses or respiratory infections.”

Has Drug-Driven Medicine Become a Form of Human Sacrifice?

“A Pharmakós (Greek: φαρμακός) in Ancient Greek religion was a kind of human scapegoat (a slave, a cripple or a criminal) who was chosen and expelled from the community at times of disaster (famine, invasion or plague) or at times of calendrical crisis, when purification was needed.”

Never Before Released Information Revealed about the Coronavirus

“A few years ago, BioAcoustic personnel noticed a change in the mathematical patterns of the recommended flu vaccines that we had created. The numbers were too perfect. They did not match nature’s germs and pathogens matrixes that had been previously created. The genes and protein antidotes were in conflict with each other and it was concluded that these frequency combinations were man-made. Nature-made pathogens have antidotes that are not harmonic. These current Coronavirus frequency antidotes show to be numerically harmonic, indicating probable human interference in their creation.”

A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND,

DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY,

IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2 RNA VACCINE

CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY Individuals – Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate testing protocol. (PDF)

Two immediate points of note: Two different manufacturing processes are being used, and all participants were required and reminded to use effective contraceptive methods.

Peter McCullough, MD testifies about the Covid-19 treatments and vaccines (video)

“Dr. Peter McCullough explains in testimony to the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services (around March 10-11, 2021) that known successful treatments of Covid were censored from the media causing many Covid deaths. Medical bureaucrats such as Anthony Fauci were focused on Big Pharma vaccines, not on treatment, according to McCullough and other medical experts.

Confidential Documents reveal Moderna sent mRNA Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate to University Researchers weeks before emergence of Covid-19

“A confidentiality agreement shows potential coronavirus vaccine candidates were transferred from Moderna to the University of North Carolina in 2019, nineteen days prior to the emergence of the alleged Covid-19 causing virus in Wuhan, China.”

No Jab For Me

The site contains 430+ links to various primary sources. Statements in this site are substantiated with facts that will stand in a court of law. Informed Consent requires a flow of accurate, unfiltered information. Click on the hyperlinked sections to direct you to primary sources such as CDC, WHO, FDA documents.

Mass Psychosis — How to Create an Epidemic of Mental Illness (video)

“Mass psychosis is defined as an epidemic of madness that occurs when a large portion of society loses touch with reality and descends into delusions”

Spanish Researchers Declare: Covid-19 Is Caused by Graphene Oxide

“The masks they are using and are currently on the market contain graphene oxide. Not only those that were withdrawn at the time, as indicated by the media, the swabs used both in the PCR tests and in the antigen tests, also contain graphene oxide nanoparticles.

Covid vaccines in all their variants, AstraZeca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, etc., also contain a considerable dose of graphene oxide nanoparticles. This has been the result of its analysis to electron microscopy and spectroscopy, among other techniques used by various public universities in our country.”

THE END TO THE SARS-COV-2 NARRATIVE || PROF. SUCHARIT BHAKDI (video)

“Your immune system is your best defence against SARS-CoV-2, and indeed all coronaviruses.

If you have been infected, even if you experienced no symptoms at all, you are immune to all variants.

We have already reached herd immunity.

There is no scientific reason to vaccinate against SARS-CoV-2. There is simply no benefit and the rollout must be stopped.”

Back to Normal SAVE LIVES

“We are a group of friends campaigning against the damage that lockdowns and restrictions do to our society. Can you help?”

These Ten Things Will Happen Next as the Conspirators Tighten the Screw (video)

“International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, assesses what has been happening and predicts what is going to happen next”.

Tom Penn – The Palinopsia of National Resilience: A Liliputian Morris dance inside the bedpan of Lunatic Asylum Britain. (book)

The Palinopsia of National Resilience – A Short Story (Introduction) (article)

“Palinopsia: ‘A visual disorder in which the patient perceives a prolonged afterimage‘ (Collins dictionary).

National Resilience: ‘Coercive patriotism in pursuit of nefarious agendas’ (the new lexicon of Government).””

PJHLaw Letter to Sir Simon Stevens (PDF)

“Dr Sam White has had his licence to practise within the NHS suspended by letter from the NHS dated 26 June 2021. Please treat this letter as a public interest disclosure or whistle blow in that it raises allegations of alleged criminal conduct and breach of legal obligations by those leading the covid response.”

DIRE WARNING FROM DR. CHARLES HOFFE (video)

“An important excerpt of my interview with Dr. Charles Hoffe on how the vaccine works and effects your body.”

Vaccine rollout will trigger new Covid variants, Oxford scientist warns, adding ‘new layer of complexity’ to pandemic fight

“What we will see between now and the end of the year is a number of variants which are driven by immunological selection, largely by the vaccines, and that will add another layer of complexity.”

DR DAVID MARTIN – THE ILLUSION OF KNOWLEDGE (video)

“For the last 145 years, they have done a wonderful job of making sure you never knew they’re behind it all. And by ‘all’, I mean ALL. And I don’t mean ‘some of all.’ I mean ‘All of All.’”

And who might that be? The life insurance industry.”

Doctor: Heart Failure From MRNA Jabs “Will Kill Most People”

Dr Hoffe explains he has been performing D-dimer tests on his mRNA ‘vaccinated’ patients and he has worryingly identified that 62 percent of them had these microscopic blood clots.

“These people have no idea they are even having these microscopic blood clots. The most alarming part of this is that there are some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs which cannot re-generate. When those tissues are damaged by blood clots they are permanently damaged.”

Biochemist Dr David Rasnick on the Covid Crisis – Don’t let your kids be vaccinated (video)

“David Rasnick mentions a researcher that found the spike proteins inside the sweat glands, which hypothetically could make the spike proteins spread to others. But he does remain skeptical about drawing any conclusions too fast about the shedding of spike proteins from one person to another person.

Another problem of great concern is the inoculation of kids. This part of the covid project is making Rasnick furious that kids and youngsters are used as guinea pigs. The kids are not even in the Covid-19 risk zone.”

A letter to my two adult kids: Vaccines and the free Spike Protein

“Bottom line:

Vaccine death = c.1 in 10,000

Historical vaccine danger level = up to c.1 in 1,000,000

Ivermectin death = c.1 in 1,000,000,000

When you see a news piece in the MSM on COVID or an announcement from a Premier/Prime Minister etc…think about what they are doing and saying through this lens.”

DR.VLADIMIR ZELENKO – CORONAVIRUS & EXPERIMENTAL INJECTIONS (video)

‘In this interview, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko discusses an incredibly serious concern, one shared with at least two other highly credible experts — Michael Yeadon, Ph.D., a life science researcher and former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, and professor Luc Montagnier, a world-renowned virologist who won the Nobel prize for his discovery of HIV.’

URGENT! 5 DOCTORS AGREE THAT COVID-19 INJECTIONS ARE BIOWEAPONS AND DISCUSS WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT (video)

“Ever since reports have surfaced in recent days that people who have chosen NOT to receive the experimental COVID-19 shots but have been exposed to those who have received them, and have suffered what appear to be infections coming from these fully “vaccinated” people, affecting mainly women who have reported menstruation difficulties, heavy bleeding, miscarriages, and reduction of breast milk, I have been watching my newsfeed to see if any of the dissenting doctors and scientists we feature regularly here at Health Impact News would address these issues.

Fortunately, a team of 5 doctors in the U.S., all of whom we have featured in the past here at Health Impact News and are highly qualified to address this topic, just held a round-table discussion a couple of days ago to address these issues.”

Graphene Vaccine photos and videos of the magnetic effects caused by graphene. (Telegram channel: https://t.me/graphenevaccine)

Latest Updates in the Crime Syndicate’s Controlled-Opposition War Against Hydroxychloroquine

“Even the choice of placebo is flawed, as Vitamin C by itself may have some potential as a preventative or post-prophylaxis. Given that HCQ works on the virus and illness itself, it would seem that Gates is once again playing black magik games with the uninformed. The study of course can be anticipated to be announced over loudspeakers via the controlled Lugenpresse in October. The result: Vitamin C placebo performs better than HCQ as a post-prophylaxis.”

The Probe Into the Israeli Vaccine Policy and Its Outcome Is Beyond Damning

“In Israel yesterday, an independent legal body that calls itself the Civilian Probe (CP)* published its finding regarding the catastrophic impact of the Pfizer vaccine on the nation. In their report, which they submitted to the Attorney General and the Health Minister, the committee listed a chain of critical legal and ethical failures that point at a possible attempt to mislead not just Israelis but also the entire world.”

Reaction between Graphene Oxide and Intracellular Glutathione Affects Cell Viability and Proliferation

“It has been demonstrated that GO causes an increase of intracellular oxidative stress, likely leading to its cytotoxicity and inhibition of cell proliferation. Being one of the main reductive intracellular substances, glutathione (GSH) is vital in the regulation of the oxidative stress level to maintain normal cellular functions”

Collaboration or resistance, part 1: Our brand new shiny fascist state

“If successfully implemented it may increase support for the new bio-surveillance state and create a permanent ‘buy in’ for the population. It is not enough to permit a return to normality. Others must be forbidden”

Sardinian Cistus Incanus: A simple treatment of many – if not most – chronic illnesses? (video and article)

“Through the meticulous work of brilliant viral researchers (Frank Ruscetti, Judy Mikovits, et al), it became clear that any of the above infections only become symptomatic if there is an underlying, hidden continuous activity and virulence of human endogenous retro-viruses (HERV). These viruses have been embedded into our DNA since the beginning of time but used to be silenced by our inborn brilliant defences: DNA methylation, acetylation and other mechanisms.

What happened? Through environmental “epigenetic” influences, such as the uncontrolled bombardment of our systems with toxins and electromagnetic fields, our gene-silencing mechanisms are failing. We have to help our systems to survive this crazy time, until there is the political will and action to contain the destructive influences.”

Cistus incanus (CYSTUS052) for treating patients with infection of the upper respiratory tract.

A prospective, randomised, placebo-controlled clinical study.

A Coming COVID Vaccine Catastrophe (video)

“World renown vaccine specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche, gave a groundbreaking interview recently risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against the administration of #Covid19 mRNA vaccines.”

Is this how they are eliminating the unvaccinated via the various COVID-19 vaccination programs?!

“HOW WOULD YOU KEEP ALIVE a target number of people, mostly under 65 years old, without chronic diseases or handicaps, from selected countries? and, at the same time, HOW WOULD YOU ELIMINATE ALL UNVACCINATED PEOPLE, most of the world’s governmental authorities, the elderly, the sick, the handicapped and the homeless?”

Hero of the Week: July 19, 2021: Dr. Astrid Stückelberger

“In this video from Planet Lockdown, Dr. Stückelberger discusses the WHO’s communication strategy, relationship with the media, conflicts of interest, their role in managing the “pandemic” and their lack of ethics. Dr. Stückelberger is particularly concerned about the manipulation of health care to create dictatorship, violations of the Nuremberg Code, as well as threats to our health and well-being coming from COVID testing and “vaccines”, and a variety of new technologies.”

Collection of research links on MMS and protocols

“This website is mainly a collection of my research. You may use my research if I am given credit by attribution to me, Charlotte Lackney and to this website URL.”

China’s vaccine producer Sinopharm discovers potent antibody against Delta variant, effective in early treatment of COVID-19

“The team, led by Yang Xiaoming, Chairman of Sinopharm China National Biotec Group, a Sinopharm subsidiary, found a monoclonal antibody which can effectively block the binding of novel coronavirus to the Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2. This enzyme is attached to the membrane of cells located in the intestines, kidney, testis, gallbladder, and heart and the antibody can prevent the virus from infecting cells, the company announced on its official WeChat account.”

NAC is the Ticket

On the Connection Between Graphene Oxide Found in “Covid Vaccines”, Electromagnetic Fields, Blood Clots & Severe “Covid” Symptoms | How to Remove Graphene Oxide From the Body – NAC (N-acetylcysteine)”

“People keep asking me what can help the now poisoned ones? Increase glutathione! It is a master antioxidant that grabs wastes from the body. How? Coffee enemas, DMSO, MSM, glutathione supplements, and NAC.

A COVID-19 biomarker: Low blood levels of sphingosine predict symptomatic infections

“In a new retrospective study, researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) discovered a specific and sensitive biomarker in blood samples that predicts which patients will develop COVID-19 symptoms. Their results, published online on July 9 in Scientific Reports, show that reduced levels of a specific lipid, sphingosine, are significantly associated with developing COVID-19 symptoms. Conversely, elevated levels of sphingosine, as well as a protein involved in its production, acid ceramidase (AC), are associated with asymptomatic infections.”

Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID-19 vaccines worsening clinical disease

“Conclusions drawn from the study and clinical implications: The specific and significant COVID-19 risk of ADE should have been and should be prominently and independently disclosed to research subjects currently in vaccine trials, as well as those being recruited for the trials and future patients after vaccine approval, in order to meet the medical ethics standard of patient comprehension for informed consent.”

Has Bruce Patterson Cracked Long COVID?

“In a rather torturous sentence, the authors proposed that “the inflammatory context created by these cytokines that leads to T cell activation is not enough to generate an adequate anti-viral response without the proper recruitment signals to attract activated T cells.” My take on that is that they believe that the inflammatory context created by the cytokines, combined with inadequate T-cell recruitment, did not create an “adequate antiviral response” in the long-COVID patients.”

James Lyons-Weiler — Pathogenic Priming: Coronavirus Vaccine Safety Warning (video and transcript)

“The last thing I want to say that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program itself, I believe, is corrupt. I was an expert in that program and I quit that program after a special master attempted to bribe me to change my testimony for payment. You put that on the record. On top of it, the probability of anybody getting… you have no chance in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program because you heard earlier, HHS determines which vaccine injuries are real.”

SPANISH RESEARCHERS FIND A WAY TO REMOVE MAGNETIC GRAPHENE FROM THE BODY AFTER A COVID-JAB (video)

“Richardo Delgardo, who is a part of La Quinta Columna, has successfully tested an inexpensive way to remove magnetic graphene nano-particles from the human body after they were injected via a covid jab (aka vaccine). If you know someone who has had a Pfizer, Moderna, or Astra Zeneca covid-jab, which all contain graphene oxide nanoparticles, or whose body now sticks to magnets, then they need to see this video so that they can get rid of the magnetic nano-particles. You will see him describe what to do.”

Twitter thread — Alison McDowell

“Medical passport, electronic health record, public assistance e-wallet, digital driver’s license, proof of voting eligibility, education transcript, digital vouchers – they want us on blockchain to put us into the hive mind. It’s for all the marbles.”

The war on breathing: We should be wary of a morality forged by fear

“We are simultaneously told that if you have the vaccine you can still be infected with and spread Covid, but if you don’t take it you are putting others at risk. The argument should fold under the weight of its own incoherence, but instead vaccine passports are being mandated in multiple countries with eerie synchronicity. It’s not conspiracism or paranoia to be alarmed by such developments.”

Lisbon appeal court Judge blasts off over Portugal’s “Sanitary Apartheid”

“How is it possible that Portugal, having been the second country in the world to abolish slavery, and even one of the first countries to sign international treaties for the defense of human rights, is now a country that discriminates its inhabitants on the basis of a health passport and on the assumption that people are all sick and as such have to undergo tests – in this case PCR tests whose reliability, as we know, is null and even highly misleading – in order to simply be able to have lunch in a restaurant?”

The Universal Antidote (video)

“The Universal Antidote Documentary — The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance, and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications. The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.”

You Think You Know: 21 Covid-19 Myths (video)

“Every adult on earth needs to stand up for the protection of children, who are not data digits for TECH, or guinea pigs for PHARMA experiments,” said Christine.

BREAKING NEWS: THE SUPREME COURT IN THE US HAS RULED THAT THE COVID PATHOGEN IS NOT A VACCINE, IS UNSAFE, AND MUST BE AVOIDED AT ALL COSTS – BIG PHARMA AND ANTHONY FAUCI HAVE LOST A LAWSUIT FILED BY ROBERT F KENNEDY JR AND A GROUP OF SCIENTISTS!

“The new COVID vaccine should be avoided at all costs. I urgently draw your attention to important issues related to the next vaccination against Covid-19. For the first time in the history of vaccination, the so-called mRNA vaccines of the latest generation directly interfere with the patient’s genetic material and therefore alter the individual genetic material, which is genetic manipulation, which was already prohibited and was previously considered a crime. The coronavirus VACCINE IS NOT A VACCINE!”

Lies, Damned Lies, and Vaccine Statistics

“Hyper-vigilant vaccination advocates are pushing dangerous misinformation about vaccine efficacy. The real world data has shown that the death rate among the vaccinated, if infected with COVID, can be 3 to 5.7 times higher1 than the death rate of the unvaccinated.”

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IN BOLIVIA AGAINST COVID-19 (telegram link)

Video of a public television station of the Canary Islands (SPAIN) explaining how a locality in Bolivia has managed to be practically free of Covid with chlorine dioxide.

Recall that in Bolivia chlorine dioxide has already been legalized for human consumption and treatment of diseases. Also for Covid19.

CDC Approves Internment Camps

“The CDC states: The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting. They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.”

Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker: Chlorine Dioxide is a 100% effective cure for covid (video)

“Andreas Kalcker, however, encountered something astonishing: the moment it became known that his treatment was curing people from Covid, he was massively censored. All his social media pages were take down, his scientific account on ResearchGate.net was deleted, his book was removed from Amazon, and he has been slandered all over the internet. It is obvious that this cure for Covid must be hidden at all costs.”

Scientific study finds mRNA can alter your DNA – They told you it was impossible… they lied to you

“Dr. Richard Fleming has conducted extensive scientific and forensic research into SARS-CoV-2 / Covid-19 and states “The key to proving and understanding [SARS-CoV-2 as a] bioweapon is its spike protein. The very same spike protein now being made in millions of people after the Covid vaccines are injected into them. These vaccines are nothing more than the genetic code of this bioweapon.” Dr. Fleming’s research shows that the Spike Protein was engineering to include mechanisms which create “an inflammothrombotic response, with mRNA reverse transcription into cell DNA…””

MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer

“After your Covid vaccination, RNA is transported out of your cell’s nucleus, and will no longer function properly as a cancer tumor suppressor”

Bombshell News: American Medical Researchers Witness SELF-ASSEMBLING Graphene Oxide Nanotech or AI Syn Bio in Moderna Vaccine Under Microscope

“The evidence of intelligent self-assembly of nanotechnology and intelligent filament-movement is an indicator of synthetic biology and nanobioelectronics, as per several scientific papers (some listed below) published in various journals, and points to the stealth inclusion of Graphene Oxide in the Moderna vaccine for electromagnetic manipulation of cells and neurons via the creation of synthetic neural networks in the human body and brain. This is a clear sign of malfeasance and intended transhumanizing and cyborgizing of the human body through the COVID vaccines.”

COVID-19 AND THE GLOBAL PREDATORS: WE ARE THE PREY by Peter Breggin (book)

“This book is a must-read-now-to-understand what is happening before our very eyes. Sit forward, with both feet on the ground and be ready for the most gripping nonfiction that just rocketed into your library. What you will learn may save you and your family in the turbulent times ahead.”

Vaccine side effects shown at a FDA presentation in 2020 (video and pdf of slides)

“The specific slide appears only for a split second. It was scrolled through and not presented properly. During that split second, this screen, which shows the adverse effects of the jab that the FDA knew of in October 2020, before they even allowed it to be used. Knowing this, they then proceeded to allow it to be used.”

Faith in medicine/pharma…

“I pray this is the point where we stop sacrificing children for convenience/reputation/status and every other reason. When are we going to stop scapegoating them? When fatal or lifelong effects are turning up in trials, it can never be acceptable to us to say ‘add more children to the trial so we understand better how many will be killed or disabled’. No. No more child sacrifice.”

Covid Vaccines May Bring Avalanche of Neurological Disease

“So, in summary, the take-home here is that COVID-19 vaccines, offered to hundreds of millions of people, are instruction sets for your body to make a toxic protein that will eventually wind up concentrated in your spleen, from where prion-like protein instructions will be sent out, leading to neurodegenerative diseases.”

