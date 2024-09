EVIDENCE OF CORRUPTION: Evidence of Obama, CIA Brennan, FBI Comey blackmailing Hillary Clinton with a bribe of $18 million dollars which she accepted. Garland and FBI Wray destroyed child porn evidence from Ukraine that was to be planted on Trump. Evidence Epstein was murdered.

EVIDENCE OF CORRUPTION: Evidence of Obama, CIA Brennan, FBI Comey blackmailing Hillary Clinton with a bribe of $18 million dollars which she accepted. Garland and FBI Wray destroyed child porn evidence from Ukraine that was to be planted on Trump. Evidence Epstein was murdered. pic.twitter.com/8m5iMQBOPH — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) September 23, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet