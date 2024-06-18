EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Jay Inslee meets with mayors to discuss ‘the influx of migrants into Washington State’

By Ari Hoffman – The Post Millennial

Democratic Governor Jay Inslee requested a meeting with the mayors of the largest cities in King County, the most populous county in Washington state, to discuss illegal immigrants and what assistance could be provided by the administration if the number continues to grow.

On Wednesday, Inslee met with the mayors of some of the county’s largest cities including Seattle, Bellevue, and Kent, to discuss “asylum seekers.” Sources told The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI that an open question to the mayors by the Governor was: what do you need and how can we help if the number of asylees grows in King County?

The meeting reportedly had no action items, rather Inslee just wanted to hear the mayors’ thoughts on the topic. Sources familiar with the meetings told Hoffman, “They are trying to keep it (the meeting) quiet,” adding that Seattle Democratic Mayor Bruce Harrell “personally called each mayor on their cell phones to try and keep it off the radar and no staff involvement.”

The mayor’s office has not returned requests for comment.

The mayors and King County Executive Dow Constantine had written to Inslee in April about “the influx of migrants into Washington State” telling the governor that the state needed to lead “…coordinated efforts to optimize the impact of allocated funds, prevent service duplication, and ensure equitable resource distribution among local governments and community-based organizations.”

Inslee replied, “While the state can coordinate and partially fund the effort to serve new migrant arrivals, it cannot do so without the cooperation of its cities.”

When reached for comment, the governor’s office told Hoffman, “The meeting was for the governor to discuss the needs facing current unhoused asylum seekers in Washington. There was no discussion of any potential additional ‘influx.’ We’re not aware of any government effort here or afar to bring more asylum seekers to Washington.”

The news comes on the heels of the revelation that members of a vicious Venezuelan gang, with ties to the death of Laken Riley, have infiltrated an illegal immigrant encampment in King County.

Last week, over 100 of the illegal immigrants in the encampment at the Riverton Park United Methodist Church were told to move or be forced to move from King County-owned property, but after the deadline passed, no police nor social workers came to clear the area.

In April, dozens of illegal immigrants and local activists occupied a rec area at a Seattle community center and public school, demanding someone pick up the bill for the hotel where they had been staying.

In February, local activists representing the group were arrested after disrupting a Seattle City Council meeting by demanding that the Emerald City pay for their stay at a hotel in Kent.