NEW: Massive brawl breaks out at a Los Angeles high school graduation for students on probation.

By Colin Rugg

Done with high school, off to prison. Congratulations!

The incident happened at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA when someone jumped off a 2nd-story balcony to target one of the students.

According to local reports, gunshots were heard outside.

The graduation was for about 150 students, 29 on probation.

“All detained probation youth had already exited the auditorium and were placed in a secure holding area prior to the incident occurring,” the Los Angeles County Probation Department said in a statement.

Four people were arrested however charges and names have not yet been released.

