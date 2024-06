BREAKING: KJP claims that the videos of Joe Biden freezing are “cheap fakes” and “manipulated” videos. “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” -George Orwell

BREAKING: KJP claims that the videos of Joe Biden freezing are "cheap fakes” and “manipulated” videos. “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” -George Orwellpic.twitter.com/m38AzgzSoC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet