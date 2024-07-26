FANS BOOED THE ISRAELI NATIONAL ANTHEM AND RAISE PALESTINE FLAGS IN PARIS DURING THE OLYMPICS pic.twitter.com/4MIVxYtQEN
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 26, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
FANS BOOED THE ISRAELI NATIONAL ANTHEM AND RAISE PALESTINE FLAGS IN PARIS DURING THE OLYMPICS pic.twitter.com/4MIVxYtQEN
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 26, 2024
One thought on “FANS BOOED THE ISRAELI NATIONAL ANTHEM AND RAISE PALESTINE FLAGS IN PARIS DURING THE OLYMPICS”
The supreme level of expected hypocrisy being displayed by the filthy parasite with its flag in hand! Such a perfect picture of exactly what they are. The civilized world will not miss them should they disappear…