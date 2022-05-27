May 23, 2022 • ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy details her trip to the U.S. southern border to view the crisis firsthand after a judge blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
3 thoughts on “Federal government doesn’t want us to know what’s going on: Campos-Duffy”
This may be one of the real reasons why they had their false flag shooting in Uvalde, TX. It’s almost like they needed a bigger story to quickly bury this story in Uvalde, TX that was released literally 4 days ago which was almost the exact same time the shooting happened.
Coincidence?
At the 5:20 mark, Mayor of Uvalde, TX says, “Right now you got families in our communities who won’t let their kids play outside unless one of their parents has a gun”.
Does that sound like a community that would let a shooting event happen? I don’t think so.
If these people are so poor, how is it that they can pay $12000 to the cartel to get here? Where is the money coming from?