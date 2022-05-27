Friend who lives in Manhattan sends pic of this subway ad courtesy of the NYC Dept of Health. Heroin addiction — it's empowering! pic.twitter.com/561kljU0Fg
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 26, 2022
Posted: May 27, 2022
Categories: Pics
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Friend who lives in Manhattan sends pic of this subway ad courtesy of the NYC Dept of Health. Heroin addiction — it's empowering! pic.twitter.com/561kljU0Fg
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 26, 2022
4 thoughts on “Heroin addiction — it’s empowering!”
until the fentanyl they laced it with from China kills ya .. all done on purpose
I lived with a heroin addict for 10 yr s…its euphoric, crippling, and destructive. The drug empowers NOTHING..it destroys
The normalization of harm
I have seen T shirts ‘celebrating’ autism
People falsifying “illness” and “defects” has skyrocketed because it is being rewarded with praise and extra “rights”.
It’s an instant trophy win and does wonders for a narcissist.
Destructive behavior like this only adds to the pockets of those who have created the “treatment” to the problem they have created.
I had a joo client whose neighbor/friend got clean at rehab and was given a cash reward for being such a good yenta and was amazed she turned the first rehab center she created into several in no time flat. I wasn’t surprised, because the gifted seed money she received for getting clean was to the tune of TEN MILLION DOLLARS.
He worked for the moving company we hired and I mentioned something about the work and hours put in and he said “oh God, I sit in the office. It’s my parent’s company, I am not doing that!”
So predictable.