FREE SPEECH IS DEAD.
Trump’s antisemitism chief Leo Terrell claims Jew-hatred is exploding across America.
He says the First Amendment needs to be restricted to “protect” Jews. pic.twitter.com/W7ab78PUxN
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) August 17, 2026
3 thoughts on ““First Amendment needs to be restricted to protect Jews”.”
So banning free speech will end “antisemitism”? In your Talmudic Synagogue of Satan dreams! Which is why, thanks to a Jerusalem November 2026 “Noahide” Congress conference to be attended by world leaders (mostly gentiles) who want to establish a one world religion wreaking of Talmudic Judaism (Chabad-centered) and a court system run by the Sanhedrin (which in the 30s AD had Christ crucified) which will enforce NOAHIDE (including decapitation of true Christians) will happen…ending freedom of speech “to protect Jews” is just the precursor. Never mind that the “Jews” it is “protecting” are mostly Ashkenazi Jews who aren’t even Semites, as proven by Israeli geneticist Eran Elhaik and Jewish author Arthur Keostler (The Thirteenth Tribe….Khazars, who are not Semites but Japhethites).
Thanks, DL. I learn so much from you.
I liken free speech to oxygen. Without it we’re on death row.
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This man, he thinks of himself as brilliant, preaching freedom while at the same time advancing tyranny. Crazy. Looks like he’ll “allow” us to hate ANYONE, except jews.
It is indeed a spectacle to witness Doublespeak spoken with such confidence and proficiency. Seems censorship is our latest brand of 21st century liberty.
And he puts faith in Trump. Trump, who has called himself The King of Israel, and whose image appears on Israeli coins, and who is overseeing legislation to merge our military with Israel. Sure, no bias there. Here’s that coin image:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-e&q=image+Trump+on+Israeli+coin
I guess that guy wants us all to develop Stockholm Syndrome and worship those who have hijacked our country and much of our lives. For many, it ain’t gonna happen. We ain’t no colony and we’re immune capture. Sure, externally it looks like we’re already fully overtaken/owned, but INTERNALLY, free people know their rights and will hopefully fight to get them all back and retain them.
Free speech is OXYGEN!!
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