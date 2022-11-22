NOW – "God gave you two arms" to get your COVID and flu shot, says the White House COVID Response Director.pic.twitter.com/UAzSfdYJkB
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 22, 2022
Posted: November 22, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
NOW – "God gave you two arms" to get your COVID and flu shot, says the White House COVID Response Director.pic.twitter.com/UAzSfdYJkB
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 22, 2022
One thought on “From the White House – Why God gave you two arms”
God gave me two arms to hold a gun in each hand.