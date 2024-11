Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore: "There are three things you need to know to know that [the climate crisis] is false."

"First, it is not too hot now. It is one of the coldest periods in the history of the Earth."

"Second, CO2 is lower now in the atmosphere than it has… pic.twitter.com/T9FhXv0ZEJ

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 30, 2024