🚨 GBN Exclusive: ‘What we’ve seen, I’m afraid, is the re-emergence of antisemitism’
Former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, speaks to GB News as he attends the March Against Antisemitism in London. pic.twitter.com/xAqGJ67yYI
— GB News (@GBNEWS) November 26, 2023
Posted: November 27, 2023
Categories: Videos
One thought on “GBN Exclusive: ‘What we’ve seen, I’m afraid, is the re-emergence of antisemitism’”
Maybe if they stopped all the “semitism” that’s been going on for hundreds (thousands?) of years there would be no anti-“semitism”!