Target faces backlash from parents for ‘sexualizing’ Christmas with pride Santa and rainbow nutcracker

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA: Target is being slammed by parents for ‘sexualizing’ Christmas after releasing their LGBTQIA+ holiday decoration line. Products in the segment include ‘Pride Santa’ and ‘Pride Christmas Nutcracker’ figurines.

The ‘Fabriche Pride Santa’ is seen wearing a white shirt bearing the slogan ‘Love is Love,’ with rainbow suspenders while holding the rainbow flag. On the other hand, the Nutcracker is seen wearing rainbow lapels and a hat and holding a progress flag.

The collection is available for sale on the website of the mega retail chain. They are selling well, as some shoppers praise Target for being inclusive, some saying that it is offering a “good mix of Christmas and pride,” while others point out that it is affordable, reported the Daily Mail.

Fox News host accuses Target of ‘sexualizing Christmas for children’

Jesse Watters of Fox News rebuked the retail store over its inclusionary line of products and found support from his guest Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer who campaigned against the participation of trans women in women’s sports.

Gaines asked why Target “keep pushing this? Who are they trying to appeal to?” then adding that “this doesn’t represent the overwhelming majority of this country, really how the world, feels on this issue.”

Consumer Research issued ‘Woke Alert’ for Target for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The non-profit group stated that the retailer “continues to support woke policies, even after immense backlash for their Pride Month line, which included LGBTQ+ merchandise geared toward children and even babies. This line included ‘tuck friendly’ bathing suits for kids, children’s books on transgenderism, and clothing emblazoned with proactive LGBTQ+ slogans and more.”

“To make matters worse, when recently confronted on national television about these products, Target CEO Brian Cornell tried to sweep the controversy under the rug by flat-out lying, stating ‘Well, I think you and I both know those weren’t true,” they added.

Target’s LGBTQIA+ merchandise caused controversy in May

When the retailer rolled out a new line of products ahead of the Pride month, June, it faced backlash from some customers, forcing it to pull some of the items from stores. The company said that it was acting to protect employee safety.

A spokesperson of the company reportedly told Reuters that they have been celebrating Pride Month for more than a decade. Target offers more than 2000 products including clothing, books, music, and home furnishings as part of its Pride Collection.

Parents on the internet slam Target for Pride Christmas line

“Not what the song mean with ‘gay apparel.'” posted a user on X.

“Target sexualizing kids AGAIN!!!” shared another with a meme showing the company logo with demon horns.

“Sorry, I ain’t letting my kid sit on the lap of a guy wearing a ‘love is love’ shirt,” wrote another.

“Saint Nicholas (Santa Claus) was a generous, giving, holy man. Defaming him so is a blasphemous, Target realize that the normal is in much greater numbers than the abnormal, & will continue not to patronize your child sexualization stores. Santa is for Kids, not deviant sexuality,” ranted a fourth.

“@Target ya know….just keep our kids out of your promotional propaganda 🤬,” stated a fifth.

