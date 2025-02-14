Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna exposes General Mark Milley and USAID working in conjunction to plan race riots to destabilize foreign nations. Were they involved in orchestrating America’s riots in the Summer of 2020? pic.twitter.com/BB2GTlXNFO
— • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) February 14, 2025
One thought on “General Mark Milley and USAID”
Pot/Kettle. And OMG is she impressed with herself or what?!!
The “political” proceedings of the last few days are an insult to our intelligence. All the hoopla about Tulsi and RFK finally getting high posts (and hefty paychecks), with everybody acting so very moral. Did anybody mention that both those two were fully on-board with the Gaza GENOCIDE? Oh that’s right, we’re supposed to forget that and just carry on as if morality won the day. And this lady here… I just found out a bit more about her. Zionist, with a capital Z. Real last name is not “Luna” but “Mayerhofer.” And there’s more:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2025/02/hardcore-zl0nlst-has-been-put-in-charge-of-the-jfk-9-11-and-epstein-files/
Anybody been asking themselves where they’re trying to take us as dignity and honor get bulldozed by superficiality and deception? Yeah, slavery, but also degradation. And they keep selling contradictions. Well…… Escape Route—–> The Bill of Rights.
