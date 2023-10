German MEP, Christine Anderson, on how 15 minute cities will be used to enforce climate lockdowns:

“Make no mistake: it’s not about your convenience. And it’s not about saving the planet, either… They will be able to impose a climate lockdown. That’s the next step… In order to… pic.twitter.com/ocoqTabX9V

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 10, 2023