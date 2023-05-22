Germany To Ban Sale of Wood to the Public as Part of WEF ‘Save the Planet’ Initiative by Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Germany has officially banned the sale of wood to ordinary citizens as part of its radical WEF initiative to “save the planet.”

The banning of wood comes as part of a WEF-led plan strip citizens of choice, comfort and mobility, and coincides with Germany’s plan to completely phase out oil and gas systems next year.

As gas prices skyrocketed, many German households recently opted for wood heat using firewood or pellets. This week, in a devastating blow to citizens, the government announced that wood would be outlawed next year alongside the sale of gas and oil.

According to a report from Blackout News, “From 2024, it will no longer be permitted to heat new buildings with wood. If an existing system has to be retrofitted or replaced, buffer storage, fine dust filters and an alternative heat source such as a solar thermal system or photovoltaics must also be installed. This is provided for in the federal government’s draft for the new version of the Building Energy Act. There will be only a few exceptions.”

Notrickszone.com reports: And, as expected, criticism has been immediate, for example from the opposition parties and groups like the German Association of Forest Owners, AGDW. But government authorities are saying the step is necessary because they claim more than 20 per cent of all fine dust emissions are due to the burning of wood, which is roughly equivalent to road traffic emissions. Fine dust has suddenly been reactivated as a major health issue again.

The proposed idea of banning wood stove, has however, run up against opposition from even within the government itself. For example, “The SPD parliamentary group has already announced that it wants to prevent the ban on wood and pellet heating in new buildings.”

However, controversy is swirling whether heating with wood is even “climate-friendly” at all. The Federal Environment Ministry states that cheating with wood is not climate neutral. Trees are carbon sinks that store CO2. Mass forest clearing not only destroys biotope, but also leads to a premature release of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The German Greens, are against wood as a fuel, but supports using wood as a construction material.