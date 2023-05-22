Unhinged Climate Activists Dump Black Gook Into Historic Trevi Fountain in Rome by Jim Hoft

Seven unhinged young climate activists staged another protest by pouring diluted charcoal into the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, turning its pristine waters black.

The demonstration, which took place on Sunday, aimed to draw attention to address the ‘global environmental crisis.’

Protesters from the “Ultima Generazione” (“Last Generation”) organization chanted, “Our country is dying” and held banners reading, “We won’t pay for fossil (fuels).

