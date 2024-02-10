GOOD JOB, DAD! Father fights off would-be kidnapper who tried to snatch kid inside Miami Beach CVS; the suspect was later arrested pic.twitter.com/YYPvkq9ux2
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2024
Posted: February 9, 2024
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
GOOD JOB, DAD! Father fights off would-be kidnapper who tried to snatch kid inside Miami Beach CVS; the suspect was later arrested pic.twitter.com/YYPvkq9ux2
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2024