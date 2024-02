IF YOU KNOW ONE PERSON THAT’S INJURED BY THE COVID VACCINE, PUT YOUR HAND UP

By ALTERNATIVE NEWS

This lady asks a crowd of people in British Columbia, Canada to raise their hands, if they know someone injured by the Covid Injections

“if you know one person that’s injured by the Covid Vaccine, put one hand up. If you know more than 1 person, please put 2 hands up”

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/o01hneM2Ye4s/

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YBM3rvf5ydDM/