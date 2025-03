Google just bought Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion in its biggest-ever acquisition. Its CEO says, “The cybersecurity life found him.” Wiz’s founders served in Unit 8200, Israel’s cyber warfare unit that spies on Palestinians and uses that data to blackmail them.

Google just bought Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for $32 billion in its biggest-ever acquisition. Its CEO says, “The cybersecurity life found him.” Wiz’s founders served in Unit 8200, Israel’s cyber warfare unit that spies on Palestinians and uses that data to blackmail them. pic.twitter.com/wdx7aCIRxc — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) March 20, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet