Graphene Oxide In Chemtrials • Genocide From Above • 3D Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles for Cloud Seeding Patent US 2022/0002159 A1 by Dylan Eleven

The present invention provides for an ice-nucleating particle for cloud seeding and other applications, which can initiate ice nucleation at a temperature of -8 degrees C. Further, the ice nucleation particle number increase continuously and rapidly with the reducing of temperature. The ice nucleating particle in the present invention is nanostructure porous composite of 3-dimentional reduced graphene oxide and silica dioxide nanoparticles (PrGO-SN). The present invention also provides for a process synthesizing the PrGO-SN.