Graphic video. Denver, Colo. — A staffer with Littleton Public Schools @LPSK12 has been arrested and charged for allegedly beating a disabled child on a school bus. Kiarra Jones was recorded punching and stomping on a young boy who has a severe disability and is non-verbal.

