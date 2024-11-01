Illegal immigrant charged with rape of 5-year-old girl in Long Island: report

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

An illegal immigrant has reportedly been arrested and charged for the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl in Nassau County in Long Island, New York. The suspect accused was cut loose after crossing the border.

Wilson Castillo Diaz, 26, has been accused of raping a five-year-old girl. He was arrested for attacking her on Oct. 16, according to police from Nassau County, the New York Post reported. Details regarding the alleged crime were not immediately available for the outlet. The young child was taken to a hospital after the attack occurred earlier this month.

Diaz had been living in Westbury, New York, in the area of Long Island, and crossed into the country under the Obama administration in 2014. He was able to cross the border in Texas near the Rio Grande, police told the outlet. He had been taken into custody but was later released after being given a notice to appear in immigration court.

He did not ever show up for his immigration hearing, the police told the Post. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been informed of his arrest, police told the outlet, but authorities did not mention where the suspect was from.

Diaz was arraigned earlier this week on Wednesday and handed down a number of charges, he was charged with “Rape 1st Degree, Attempted Rape 1st Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead,” a police release said.

The release added, “Detectives request that if anyone feels they may have been a victim from this individual, they should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at 516–573–4022.”

Diaz is being held on $200,000 cash bond. The report adds to a number of other high-profile cases that have made headlines about illegal immigrants coming to the county and later committing violent crimes.