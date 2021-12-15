Group of Jews in Israel Disguise Themselves as Muslims to Pray on Temple Mount, Media Says

Sputnik

Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, the area is venerated by Jews, Muslims, and Christians. The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam. Following the 1967 Six-Day War, Jews were allowed to visit the area, but not pray at the site.

A group of Jews has disguised themselves as Muslims in order to pray on the Temple Mount, Israel’s Channel 13 has reported. Raphael Morris, head of “Returning to the Mount”, said the group advocates for Jewish sovereignty on the Temple Mount.

“We are not prepared to accept the sanctions against Jews that exist on the Temple Mount”, he said.

Speaking to Channel 13, Mr Morris emphasised that Muslims can enter the holy site at any moment during the day or night, while Jews are permitted to be there at limited hours of the day and are accompanied by police, who make sure that they are not engaged in prayer. The group teaches its members how to disguise themselves as Muslims. They dress in traditional Muslim outfits, carry prayer mats and beads, as well as Arab-language books about the Quran. Some members even dye their and beards black to make themselves look more like Arabs. On top of that, instructors teach members how to go through the motions of a Muslim prayer, while actually reciting Jewish liturgy. Following the 1967 Six-Day War between Arab states and Israel, the latter captured the Old City and although the holy site is under Israeli control, an Islamic Waqf manages the Temple Mount and administers religious activities there. Thus, Jews are allowed to visit the site, but are not allowed to pray there. It appears that members of “Returning to the Mount” do not fear that their are actions violate the law. “The fact that the country doesn’t like it doesn’t mean that it is illegal”, said the group’s head, Raphael Morris. One member of the group, who called himself Baruch (not their real name) said the following:

“At worst, okay, they catch you so you are arrested. It is worth it to me in order to pray properly and so as to not surrender to the police humiliation”.

Yet, when it comes to the Temple Mount it seems that there is more at stake than simply arrest. The holy site is the epicentre of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This May, tensions over it sparked an 11-day conflict between the two sides, witnessing the worst spike in violence in years.