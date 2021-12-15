Posted: December 15, 2021 Categories: Pics Driving to Chiloquin yesterday Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “Driving to Chiloquin yesterday”
Beautiful winter wonderland.
Glad you got some much needed precipitation there.
Beautiful.
So foggy here right now
It’s like light rain.
YAY!
Wish we would get some snow. We are under a major dust storm warning, gusts up to 80mph.
YIKES!
Hang in there, sis.
That sucks!
We’re to get gusts up to 60 later this afternoon/evening and through most the night.
Thanks, ours is suppose to last till 8 tonight. Be safe, I’ve seen straight line winds do a lot of damage.
I actually wish my state would get pummeled …but lately past winters have been not much of a snowmobilers paradise
oh well, at least I don’t have to shovel rain