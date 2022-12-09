Heartbreaking Video Shows Moment New Zealand Authorities “Medically Kidnapped” a Baby After Parents Refuse Vaccinated Blood for Heart Surgery

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the high court ruled on Tuesday in favor of the boy’s pediatric heart surgeon and cardiologist becoming his legal guardians “for the purpose of consenting to surgery to resolve the obstruction and all medical issues related to that surgery, including the administration of blood,” said Justice Ian Gault in a summary of the judgment.

This guardianship begins this Wednesday and lasts until he has fully recovered from his surgery and treatment approach, which is expected to be no later than January 2023. In all other aspects, the parents will continue to serve as guardians, according to the Guardians.

Baby Will’s operation is scheduled for Friday night.

It can be recalled that Health New Zealand filed an application with the Auckland High Court on Monday to transfer guardianship under the Care of Children Act so that the baby can undergo surgery.

The parents said in an interview with a reporter from New Zealand, that their baby, Will, has severe pulmonary valve stenosis and requires surgery “very immediately,” but they are “particularly concerned with the blood the doctors are going to use.

“The baby is not scheduled for his operation. He’s in a stable condition,” said Cole, Will’s father. “We’re not playing with our baby’s life to get a political or any movement going. We’re wanting our baby to have the surgery and we’re wanting him to have the very best of what’s available for his surgery and his future and his recovery.”

“We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” the father said. “That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.”

According to New Zealand Herald, there were reportedly 20 potential unvaccinated blood donors who were willing to donate, but the New Zealand government did not approve this.

“New Zealand’s health authorities and blood service argued that allowing the parents to refuse vaccinated blood would set a dangerous precedent, in which patients could demand to pick and choose where their blood came from,” the Guardian reported.

On Thursday night, Will’s mother, Sam, was not allowed to hold Will all night, according to FreeNZ Media.

“She was also not allowed to sleep all night, as she was told that if she did any of this, she would be forcibly removed back to the ward, from the pre-op room, and would not see the baby before the operation. There were four guards in the room,” the outlet reported.

“You guys are criminals. You are going to be recorded in the annals of time as criminals who come in here and take babies from their mothers,” said Cole. “

Do you understand that? Do you guys are even listening to me? Do you understand that you have just kidnapped a baby from its mother without the consent of their parents? You guys have got to understand that. You’re criminal. You guys are criminals!” he continued.

“You can’t do that. I just need to be with him. I will go with him. You can do what you need to do, but I need to be with him because he needs to be with his mother,” the mother said in despair.

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

