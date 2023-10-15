Heckler claims he and Mike Pence are gay during press conference

By Jenny Goldsberry – Washington Examiner

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with a heckler who came out as gay while claiming Pence was as well during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

Pence was addressing a gaggle of reporters at the time as he registered for the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot on Friday. The heckler began shouting over Pence and causing him to fumble his statement.

“Mike Pence, are you going to tell them?” the anonymous heckler said. “You promised today was our Coming Out Day. … Mike Pence and I are gay.”

“We’re running because we believe, with all humility, that I am the most qualified, most experienced, most tested conservative seeking the Republican nomination,” Pence told the crowd, trying to ignore the heckler before a man next to him stopped him and attempted to address the heckler.

“I’ll admit your John Deere is bigger than mine,” the heckler said as he was seemingly escorted out of the room.

This instance comes after another man came forward claiming to have been the romantic partner of former President Barack Obama. His claims have not been substantiated.

Pence is facing off against former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the race to win the GOP presidential nomination