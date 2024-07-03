House Dems demand US armed forces teach more Ukrainian pilots how to fly F-16s

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

House Democrats have demanded that the US armed forces should teach more Ukrainians to fly F-16s to aid Ukraine in their fight agaisnt Russia. This comes after the Biden administration has green-lit other escalatory actions in the region, such as allowing Ukraine to strike the interior of Russia with US weaponry. Biden had previously promised that US weapons would not be used to strike targets within Russia proper.

Lawmakers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), have demanded that Ukraine’s request to have 10 more F-16 pilots be fulfilled, per Politico. The Democrats made the ask in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “The request comes at a critical juncture in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia, where the deployment of F-16 aircraft has the potential to significantly influence the outcome of the war,” the 15 lawmakers said in their letter, obtained by the outlet.

“By the end of the year, Ukraine will have more F-16 aircraft than they will have qualified pilots to fly them, this situation threatens to undermine the strategic advantages these aircraft could provide Ukraine,” the lawmakers added.

The ask from the Democrat lawmakers comes as the Biden administration has allowed for more escalatory action in the war, including allowing Ukraine to hit targets inside of Russia with longer-range missiles. The outlet reported that Ukraine says it has 30 pilots who can start training in the United States as soon as possible. The Biden administration told the war-torn nation that it lacks space in the Arizona-based program to have over 12 training pilots. The program to train fighter pilots in Airzona has been going on for some time.

Democratic representatives added in the letter, “This effort not only enhances Ukraine’s ability to utilize the F-16s effectively but also reinforces the broader coalition’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity.” According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, $175 billion has been dedicated to aiding Ukraine as of early May this year. Biden had previously promised that F-16s would not be sent to Ukraine.