Woman cries actual tears because nurses told her that her dumb mask doesn’t do anything to protect her. This is what happens when you watch too much MSNBC and fall for covid hysteria. pic.twitter.com/v7a8JuIKZ2
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 2, 2024
2 thoughts on “Woman cries actual tears because nurses told her that her dumb mask doesn’t do anything to protect her. This is what happens when you watch too much MSNBC and fall for covid hysteria.”
Being on “X” or TikTok or any other “social media” means there’s a pretty high likelihood of this being just another acting video or worse but let’s pretend it’s not…
Just the way this woman speaks makes me cringe & this is the way SO many people were around the “covid” BS & still are today. Her angle is still the whole “social media age” me-me-me I matter BS. It’s sickening & it’s a disease all in itself. These are the programmed drones that (not “who” in this case) will gladly pull you down with them as they drown in their ocean of blind compliance fueled by the psychological warfare that tells them people who don’t comply like them are all just “conspiracy nutters”.
she actually believes that propaganda? oh boy