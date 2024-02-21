How Out Of Control Is The US Government?

By Wall Street Apes

February 2024: Michigan State Board Of Education On Homeschool Registry Preparing To Conduct Warrantless Entry To People’s Homes Enrolled In Homeschool

Board Speaking On Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel: “She basically said, we want this list so that we can have unwarranted home entry, without a warrant. Warrantless home entry into homeschool”

“But whole homeschooling thing is really quite disturbing. And one of the things that disturbs me about this is the disingenuousness of the discussion because we have people like the Senate Education Committee chair, Dayna Polehanki saying that when asked about increasing regulations beyond registration, she said not on my watch.

Well, we got Attorney General Dana Nessel that says that she wants to do it because the foster care system didn’t do their job and apparently homeschool parents. Uh, there was some abuse going on at a homeschool home, um, or that actually sounds like the foster care system.

But, certainly, a mere registration, a list of people is not gonna have anything to do or will not help prevent, um, what attorney general Nestle is talking about. So she’s already kinda said the quiet part out loud.

She basically said, we want this list so that we can have unwarranted home entry, uh, without a warrant. Warrantless home entry into homeschool into this particular targeted group.”

I can’t transcribe it all due to X’s text limits but this is an INSANE listen. How is this America?

How Out Of Control Is The US Government? February 2024: Michigan State Board Of Education On Homeschool Registry Preparing To Conduct Warrantless Entry To People’s Homes Enrolled In Homeschool Board Speaking On Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel: “She basically said, we want… pic.twitter.com/Nz1msJr8O1 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 21, 2024