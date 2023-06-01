How Smart Cities will lock up humanity inside open air concentration camps by State of the Nation

A Smart City is an urban environment with omnipresent surveillance and data harvesting technologies that will monitor and record even the most intimate, personal details of everyone.

The goal is to know everything about everybody: what you eat and drink, where you go, what you buy, who you meet, what you think, how you feel, your opinions, your habits, your health and vaccination status, and so on. Every. Little. Detail. The justification for this all-encompassing surveillance is that it is supposedly essential to “save the planet” from climate change. They also guarantee it will make your life more connected, safer and healthier. Every aspect of life in a Smart City will be monitored by a wide variety of data harvesting technologies: SMART Lights, SMART Poles, SMART Cars, SMART Neighborhoods, SMART Homes, SMART Appliances, SMART Energy, SMART Transportation and many other SMART technologies. Together they will form an omnipresent surveillance grid, continually collecting all information about every little detail of the life of the people.

Smart Cities create the

Internet of Bodies

These external SMART devices are being synchronized with devices that are directly connected to the human body, like SMART watches on our wrists or SMART phones in our hands. These devices are able to gather information about what is happening inside our body and even have the ability to alter functions of the human body. In the near future, they will be implanted inside the human body to collect even more data and have a lot more influence on what happens inside of us. The personal information gathered by these billions of devices worldwide form a network called the Internet of Bodies, or in short, IoB. Currently we are all familiar with the Internet of Things (IoT), which allows us to access unlimited information about everything. The Internet of Bodies will essentially be the same, except it will gather all the personal, most intimate information about everybody. This data will be in the hands of global corporations, governments, banking imperiums, etc.

A Smart City

limits your movement

In order to make sure that everyone remains within the perimeter of data harvesting, movement in Smart Cities will be limited to 15 – 20 minutes from home. This concept has coined the phrase “15 Minute Cities” and is being promoted as the best idea ever for saving the planet from climate change. Everything you need will be made available within a short distance, so no one ever needs to go beyond that perimeter. For longer distances, a permit will be required. On top of this, 30% of all wilderness areas will be closed off as an encouragement for people to seek their happiness inside the Smart Cities instead of venturing into the majestic outdoors. Virtual realities are being created as an alternative to spending time in nature. Examples are the MetaVerse and all its alternatives. Again, a “wonderful idea to save the planet”: lock the world population up inside Smart Cities, where they “enjoy life” in a virtual realm.

There is zero privacy in

a Smart City

The World Economic Forum wrote an article on Forbes.com that describes the experience of a citizen inside a Smart City, who praises it as heaven on earth: “How come we never thought of this before?” One of the characteristics will be that no one will own anything. Everything will be shared: homes, cars, tools, cars, even clothes. At the end of the post, the citizen expresses one concern about life in a Smart City: “Once in a while I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. Nowhere I can go and not be registered. I know that somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me. All in all, it is a good life.” The central nervous system of Smart Cities will be 5G. According to former Chilean president Sebastián Piñera, 5G is not only able to read our thoughts, but can also insert thoughts and emotions into everyone. He stated that it will become the central nervous system of society, and he guaranteed that they will make sure it reaches every home in the country. Interestingly, all streetlights in Smart Cities are also concealed 5G antennas.

Smart Cities harvest everyone’s data

Why do they want everyone to live in Smart Cities, and what is their motivation behind recording every little detail about all of us? The answer is given by Israeli professor Yuval Noah Harari, who is an advisor to the World Economic Forum. He explains: “The new masters of the world will be those that own the data.” The wealth of today is no longer gold or oil. It is data. The more data a corporation, government, or banking imperium has about the population, the more power it affords them. Smart Cities will be an unprecedented way to use humanity as one massive herd of data cows. Personal data will be milked from us all day long, and even while we sleep. Apart from gathering tremendous amounts of data, these technologies also allow for levels of control that are unheard of in previous civilizations. A former Silicon Valley engineer, Aman Jabbi, is sounding the alarm that Smart Cities will essentially be open concentration camps: “By giving them your data, you give them the ability to monitor and assess your behavior, which can now be converted into a social credit score. That score is then used to determine what privileges you qualify for and which ones you don’t in the new slave society.” This social credit score is already being deployed in China, and during the 2020 pandemic, many nations implemented the first steps toward this system of control. Digital IDs and digital currencies will be at the center of this grid. When people disobey, or criticize the system, their spending will be curtailed, and access to basic aspects of society will be blocked. Again, this is happening already in China, which is the testing ground for the rest of the world.

Will Smart Cities

edit the human genome?

A concerning fact about Smart Cities is that all streetlights are LED lights, which have the ability to manipulate the human genome. Gene expression can be turned off or on with LED lights, which can also activate mRNA inside the human body. Scientific studies documenting these facts abound online. Which begs the question: is this why authorities insist on injecting all of humanity with mRNA technologies that can be activated through LED light?

✔︎ All of humanity is being injected with mRNA ✔︎ mRNA can be activated through LED lights ✔︎ Everyone is being surrounded with LED lights WHAT IS GOING ON HERE?

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, promotes the agenda of human gene editing. He openly says it will change what it means to be human. WEF advisor Yuval Harari even goes as far as to state that financial elites will split from humanity, as they will be genetically edited to become far superior to normal people. Economic inequality will become biological inequality. Harari says elites will become “Homo Deus”: divine beings, or gods.

If all these ideas weren’t being promoted worldwide by people and groups such as Bill Gates, Barak Obama, CNN, Facebook, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and countless other outlets of the elites – we would surely think it’s the script of a science fiction movie! But it’s a horrific reality being pushed at a tremendous scale. During a recent World Government Summit in Dubai, Klaus Schwab stated that these developments are no longer in the future, but are being developed right now. His exact words were: “They will come like a tsunami”. And indeed, it is being rolled out at full speed. In Rio De Janeiro, for example, 450,000 streetlights are being replaced with 5G-equipped LED lights. The chart below shows how major cities in Latin America are being turned into Smart Cities.

The same is happening in London, Paris and every other major city in the world. Millions upon millions of LED 5G streetlights are being positioned every few meters in every street of every city. Bill Gates has even invested into the building of a new Smart City in Arizona that can house 80,000 people, all centered around massive data centers.

Destroying 3,000 farms

for a mega Smart City

In the Netherlands, the government recently announced the destruction of 3,000 farms in order to make room for a monstrous Smart City called the TriState City Network, which will house 40 million people from Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands. Their ‘logic’ for seizing the land and destroying the animals of 3,000 farms is that they “emit too much CO2”, which is “destroying the planet”. And yet, replacing green pastures with a monstrous Smart City is good for the environment?! Currently, most of the Netherlands is beautiful countryside with green pastures, windmills, creeks and historic farms. Unique in the world, truly beautiful and full of history. The government wants to transform all of that beautiful scenic countryside into one massive Smart City called Holland City.

In Australia, the government has passed a law that allows residents of rural areas to be forcefully moved to Smart Cities when their area has been contaminated with dangerous toxins. With the Ohio train derailment, we have seen how easy it is for a vast area to be contaminated. Are we seeing a precedent here? With the organization of a few train crashes, millions could be removed from the rural areas and forced into Smart Cities.

Humanity must wake up

The sheer evil of this agenda is indescribable. But what is even worse is the persistent unwillingness of the public to acknowledge something that is threatening their very existence. They insist on keeping their eyes closed, only caring for superficial entertainment. Staying dumb and blind at all costs, since “ignorance is bliss”. If we remain in this blatant state of foolishness, we will go down into the most horrendous nightmare this world has ever seen. If there ever was a time in the history of the world to open our eyes, it surely is now. We no longer have the luxury of hiding our heads in the sand. This is no conspiracy theory, as it is being rolled out worldwide at unfathomable speed. Under cover of the pandemic, millions of 5G towers were erected in every country of the world. LED lights are being installed everywhere. All vaccines are now set to become mRNA, even though Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, was recorded during a zoom meeting with his staff, saying that mRNA vaccines indeed modify the human DNA and RNA, and that proponents have no idea what other mutations or risks may exist for the long term. The elites’ agenda is to ensure regular injections with mRNA technology for the entire world population for the rest of our lives. That’s why vaccine statuses will be connected to our digital currencies and digital ID. Missing one injection could block access to society and banking.

What can we do

to stop this madness?

Is there a way to stop this insanity? Yes. First and foremost, we must educate the people in our communities. The sole reason tyrants are able to pull this off is the ignorance of the masses. People haven’t got the slightest clue what is looming over their heads. They go along unquestioningly with anything that directs them toward this dystopian nightmare. It is our duty to inform them in any way we can. Please share this post widely. Send it to your contacts through email, post it on social media and send it to local authorities in your community. Spread it far and wide. We are the 99%, the tyrants are only the 1%. But the problem is that most of us are doing nothing. The majority even refuse to see what is right in front of their noses. They have the needles in their arms, the smart phones in their hands, the LED lights in their streets, the smart meters in their homes, the smart technology in their cars… and still they say “it’s all a conspiracy theory”. The insanity of this refusal to see reality is nothing less than downright psychosis. Link to original article