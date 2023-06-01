Silencing the Victims, How Far Will This Go?… on America Out Loud PULSE by Dr. Peter McCullough

Censorship has been at the forefront of COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic. Doctors who were providing vital life-saving early treatment advice were heavily censored, and in many cases, removed from social media platforms.

A recent lawsuit has been filed against President Joe Biden, the US Surgeon General, the CDC, and others for pressuring social media platforms to censor the vaccine injured.

This case challenges the government’s mass-censorship program and the shocking role that it has played (and still plays) in ensuring that disfavored viewpoints deemed a threat to its (vaccination) agenda are suppressed.

Censorship enterprise includes federal agencies and government actors (including the White House) to direct, coerce, and, ultimately, work in concert with social media platforms to censor, muffle, and flag as “misinformation” speech that conflicts with the government’s preferred (vaccination) narrative — including speech that the government explicitly acknowledges to be true.

All plaintiffs use or have used social media on different platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, GoFundMe). All plaintiffs except Mr. Ramirez have suffered serious and debilitating medical injuries after taking a Covid vaccine. Mr. Ramirez’s 16-year-old son Ernest, died five days after taking the first dose of the Pfizer shot

All plaintiffs relied on social media to share personal experiences after they or a loved one was medically harmed after taking the Covid vaccine; established support groups, exchanging advice, medical research, and support with others in similar situations.

Plaintiffs’ use of social media in the abovementioned ways has been met with heavy and ongoing censorship, including accusations of spreading lies and inciting violence (i.e., speech has been flagged as misinformation or removed entirely; accounts at constant risk of being frozen or disabled).

Karen – I have heard of two women, one in her 40s and one in her 20s, that are having severe racing heart, and then it suddenly stops racing. These come with no reason or warning and have been days or weeks apart. Have you heard of this related to the Covid jab? Both, even though jabbed, got Covid. Do you know what is causing this or the treatment? One is told it is not a heart issue, and the other that it is from having Covid.

Robert – From extensive reading, I understand that PCR tests cannot identify a particular virus infection and, at best, can only identify viral fragments, i.e., evidence of viral particulates, but not whether the person under test has COVID-19 or Influenza, etc., i.e., even Cary Mullis said the tool should nod not be used for diagnosis I believe. Confounding that I have read elsewhere that others have tested and confirmed such diagnoses using test methods. I’m missing something here. Can you help clear it up for me?

Katy – My sister-in-law has started losing chunks of her hair recently. She had a bad case of COVID and also had the vaccination (2 doses) and had to be taken to the ER by ambulance after her first dose due to rapid heart rate and extremely high blood pressure. I know there are probably other factors that cause hair loss but have you heard of the COVID vaccine causing hair loss like this?