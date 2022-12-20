“Anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally."
– @PeterHotez, Professor and Dean @BCM_TropMed, on the devastating impact of #misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/ZluiMGJ2gX
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2022
Posted: December 20, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “How they’re labeling us now”
Hortez from Hell!! What a slimebag. He leads the parade in their desperate attempts to kill us. So what do they do when all the facts show they are wrong? They demonize us. Make us look dangerous, sick, selfish. But, too many are seeing through it. They’re scheme is collapsing and they’re goin’ down. “Anti-Science Aggression,” my butt. Call it what it really is, Hortez, “Anti-Deception Aggression” and growing more AGGRESSIVE every day.
Another psychopath carrying out projection….. garbage like this makes me glad I studied some psychology…Freud got this one correct.