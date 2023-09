Hungarian tourists visiting San Francisco had their rental car broken into, and all their belongings were stolen on the last day of their trip.

Hungarian tourists visiting San Francisco had their rental car broken into, and all their belongings were stolen on the last day of their trip. pic.twitter.com/4HA5Ldgacn — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 27, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet