Hungary’s Orban From Copenhagen Summit: “The EU Has Decided To Go To War”

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is newly warning that EU leaders are preparing for war with Russia, soon after he participated in the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen.

He has denounced this as “horrifying” that “the EU has decided to go to war” and that at Wednesday’s informal EU summit, leaders pushed a war strategy on how to defeat the Russians.

This reportedly features plans for a ‘drone shield’ to counter Russian incursions into member states’ airspaces, as well as long-planned efforts to confiscate seized Russian assets held in Europe. Conformity is being demanded of all member states.

“The pressure is great. So I will suggest to the Fidesz presidency that we start a signature campaign in Hungary against the EU’s war plans. Because we need all our strength to stay out of this war,” Orbán said.

He summarized the situation on X in an English-language post:

“Copenhagen, day two. The situation is serious. Outright pro-war proposals are on the table. They want to hand over EU funds to Ukraine. They are trying to accelerate Ukraine’s accession with all kinds of legal tricks. They want to finance arms deliveries. I will stand firmly by the Hungarian position.”

The Hungarian prime minister additionally argued that full EU membership for Ukraine is a terrible and dangerous idea as it means “the war would enter the European Union”. Instead, he suggested an arrangement which stops short at a strategic partnership as a “better idea”.

Further in a fresh interview Orban highlighted that Europe is signing on to a climate of “endless war”…

Orban’s foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, also sounded off, saying on X that “Brussels is preparing for war, and they want Europeans, including Hungarians, to pay the price. As part of this war preparation, the EU Commission has drafted a 7-year budget that is more about Ukraine than about the European Union.”

“This is practically a Ukraine budget,” he then emphasized. “Instead of tackling Europe’s real challenges, such as restoring competitiveness, ensuring energy security, and rebuilding economic growth, they focus on financing the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian state.”

More signs of hawkish voices dominating the discussion…

Alternately, stepping back in time a bit…

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa described at a press briefing, “Leaders broadly supported initial priority flagship projects that will strengthen Europe’s security, including the European drone wall and the Eastern Flank Watch.” A lot of noise has been made over last month’s alleged several incursions of Russian aircraft, mostly drones, in European airspace.