Israeli Forces Kill 10 Palestinians in Gaza in Latest Ceasefire Violations

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, according to reports from the Strip, as the IDF continues its daily violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli strikes on two homes in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, killed at least six people, including a 16-year-old. Dozens of others were injured by the two Israeli bombings.

WAFA also reported that two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire near Rafah, southern Gaza. A WAFA correspondent said efforts to retrieve the two bodies were hindered, likely due to the danger of coming under Israeli fire.

Hamas said on Thursday that Muhammad al-Hawli, a senior commander in its armed wing, the Al Qassams Brigades, was killed by the Israeli attack on Deir el-Balah and called on the US to hold Israel to account for the truce violation.

Victims of an Israeli strike in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, arrive at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on January 15, 2026 (Anadolu Agency via Reuters Connect)

Israeli airstrikes also hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and to the north in Gaza City, killing at least two more people, bringing Thursday’s death toll to 10.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that since the ceasefire was supposed to go into effect back in early October, Israeli forces have killed at least 451 Palestinians. If the 10 deaths are confirmed by the ministry, which counts bodies that arrive at hospitals and morgues, it would bring the death toll up to at least 461.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews have been unable to reach them so far,” the Health Ministry wrote on Telegram.

The UN’s child relief agency, UNICEF, has said that at least 100 children are among those killed during the so-called ceasefire. “UNICEF has recorded reports of at least 60 boys and 40 girls killed in the Gaza Strip. The 100 figure only reflects incidents where sufficient details have been available to record, so the actual number of Palestinian children killed is expected to be higher,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder said on Tuesday.