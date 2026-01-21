American Media won't show you this
Israeli Channel 13 reporter Yossi Elie went undercover as a priest for a day. In the first five minutes, he was spat at five times by Israelis
Just wondering….do they spit on “Christian” Zionists? Hmmmmmm….. When he goes to Israel, does “rabbi” Hagee (according to Rick Wiles as TruNews) get protection from the IDF against being spat upon?