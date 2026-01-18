Israeli anthropologist Jeff Halper:
“The logic of the Israelis? They come from Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/AG23JWgN5m
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 18, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israeli anthropologist Jeff Halper:
“The logic of the Israelis? They come from Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/AG23JWgN5m
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) January 18, 2026
One thought on “Israeli anthropologist Jeff Halper: “The logic of the Israelis? They come from Ukraine.””
Considering the Khazar Empire the Ashkenazi Jews come from was primarily in Ukraine…backed also by Arthur Koestler’s “The Thirteenth Tribe” and Eran Elhaik’s (Israeli geneticist) proof Ashkenazi Jews have virtually NO SEMITIC DNA (while Palestinians have plenty Semitic DNA), this dude just confirms truth I’ve known for years. Oh, and Ashkenaz was a grandson of JAPHETH, not Shem! (Book of Genesis)