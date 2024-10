🚨#BREAKING: Hurricane PATTY 'Expected' Landfall On ELECTION DAY In FLORIDA! 🤯

(November 4th-5th – Please Share!)

I want to be VERY clear, we have time for this to change BUT this would be completely INSANE if this data stays true!

Patty could easily become a Major Hurricane… pic.twitter.com/MSotQmvu8S

— In2ThinAir (@In2ThinAir) October 24, 2024