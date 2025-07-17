‘I Don’t Want Their Support Anymore!’ Trump Disowns ‘Past’ Supporters for Wanting ‘Hoax’ Epstein Files

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Wednesday tripled down on his insistence the Epstein Files are a Democratic “hoax” and disowned his “past” supporters as “weaklings” doing “the Democrats work” for wanting the files disclosed.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – It’s all they have – They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax. Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump repeated his ramblings in the Oval Office while meeting with the crown prince of Bahrain, insisting people should be talking about all his great “achievements.”

“Instead of talking about the things we’ve achieved, they’re wasting their time with a guy who obviously had some very serious problems who died three or four years ago,” Trump said. “The sad part is it’s people who are really doing the Democrats’ work. They’re stupid people.”

As I noted previously, Trump’s claim that the Democrats created the Epstein Files just to hurt him makes no sense because they too hid them from the public.