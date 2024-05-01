"I never imagined having a heart attack at the age of 29"
"Cardiologists are now saying my heart problem is more than likely a result of the COVID vaccine." pic.twitter.com/vZljNDz4r8
— DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) May 1, 2024
One thought on ““I never imagined having a heart attack at the age of 29” “Cardiologists are now saying my heart problem is more than likely a result of the COVID vaccine.””
so glad I have a healthy distrust of our government , its probably saved my life many times