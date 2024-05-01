“I never imagined having a heart attack at the age of 29” “Cardiologists are now saying my heart problem is more than likely a result of the COVID vaccine.”

"I never imagined having a heart attack at the age of 29" "Cardiologists are now saying my heart problem is more than likely a result of the COVID vaccine." pic.twitter.com/vZljNDz4r8 — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) May 1, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



