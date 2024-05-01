“I never imagined having a heart attack at the age of 29” “Cardiologists are now saying my heart problem is more than likely a result of the COVID vaccine.”

One thought on ““I never imagined having a heart attack at the age of 29” “Cardiologists are now saying my heart problem is more than likely a result of the COVID vaccine.”

  1. so glad I have a healthy distrust of our government , its probably saved my life many times

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*