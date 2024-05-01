“I’ve Never Seen This Many Police”: NYPD Launch Crackdown on Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

You can burn down our cities to protest “white privilege” and police will take a knee but if you protest Israel’s genocide in Gaza you’re going to face a police crackdown like you’ve never seen.

Similar crackdowns were launched across the country:

For contrast:

“Lawmakers on both sides, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have denounced the escalation of protests and vandalism,” CNN reported on Tuesday. “House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Tuesday that Republicans are launching ‘a House-wide effort to crack down on antisemitism on college campuses.’ ”

Johnson responded to the BLM riots by demanding white people check their privilege but when Israel is threatened out comes the Iron Fist!

It’s incredible what the state can accomplish when they actually apply themselves.

As a reminder, it came out last year after the prosecution of Daniel Penny was launched for allegedly killing violent schizophrenic Jordan Neely that New York City has a “top 50” list of homeless people in need of “assistance and treatment” from social workers (as opposed to police) and Neely was on the list.

Violent schizos are shielded from prosecution in New York City and allowed to terrorize the public with impunity but if you protest Israel you risk getting your skull cracked!

The slaughter must continue!