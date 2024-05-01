Biden Regime To Offer Gaza ‘Refugees’ Free Green Cards

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

The Biden administration is considering offering ‘refugees’ from Gaza free Green Cards if they come to the United States.

According to leaked internal federal documents obtained by CBS News, the White House wants to resettle Palestinians in America and allow them to vote in elections.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The US will work with Egypt to resettle Palestinian refugees who have escaped there.

CBS News reported:

The Biden administration is considering bringing certain Palestinians to the U.S. as refugees, a move that would offer a permanent safe haven to some of those fleeing war-torn Gaza, according to internal federal government documents obtained by CBS News. In recent weeks, the documents show, senior officials across several federal U.S. agencies have discussed the practicality of different options to resettle Palestinians from Gaza who have immediate family members who are American citizens or permanent residents. One of those proposals involves using the decades-old United States Refugee Admissions Program to welcome Palestinians with U.S. ties who have managed to escape Gaza and enter neighboring Egypt, according to the inter-agency planning documents. Top U.S. officials have also discussed getting additional Palestinians out of Gaza and processing them as refugees if they have American relatives, the documents show. The plans would require coordination with Egypt, which has so far refused to welcome large numbers of people from Gaza.

This is as Hamas supporters are violently taking over universities and demanding colleges stop doing business with companies with ties to Israel.

As TGP contributor Ben Wetmore reported last week, part of the $9 billion in relief being sent to the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, claims a former Congressman who sat for years on the Foreign Affairs Committee, is secret funding for massive Palestinian resettlement in America and Canada.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) last week said that the billions being sent to Gaza are suspicious in that the funds seem disconnected from the reality of a true humanitarian mission. The funds are legally worded in such a way as to give the Biden Regime the ability to do whatever it wants with the money.

As TGP’s Ben Wetmore noted, Congressman Steve Stockman said the Biden Regime and Deep State are planning a massive resettlement of Palestinians to the West.

“The $9 billion in relief aid wasn’t meant to actually help the Palestinians who need it,” Stockman said. “They structured it as ‘humanitarian aid’ because legally, that definition is so broad that they can repurpose the aid however they want. It’s a classic Congressional con game with this funding. It’s part of the billions and trillions spent every year by the deep state to accomplish its goals, and most of it is right out in the open.”

“They are going to use this money to resettle Palestinians in America, using this pier, the same way the militant left used Muslim refugees from Syria to colonize Europe.”